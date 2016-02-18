QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, heavy west. Lows 72 - 76.

Thursday: Mainly PM Showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Friday: Mainly PM Showers/storms. Highs: 82 - 86.

Flash Flood Watch west of DC until 6 PM Thursday.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Storms tonight will be most active west of the Blue Ridge, but we could still see some showers/storms in the metro as well. The best chance of severe weather will be along the I 81 corridor. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

The unsettled pattern continues the rest of the week with more showers & t-storms Thursday and into Friday. Locally heavy rain will be the main concern with isolated severe weather.

The weekend looks drier with only very isolated coverage. With fewer storms and more sun, highs will rise to around 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.72", all received in the last half of the month starting the 17th.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms, especially west and NW of DC. Gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Lows 72 - 76. Winds : SSW 5 - 10.

Thursday: Partly tto mostly cloudy and humid with more PM showers and storms, some strong to severe. Highs: 84 - 88. Winds: S to NW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with mainly PM showers and T-storms. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: SSW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: Around 90

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

