FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM for the DC metro area and points north. We have a Yellow Weather Alert tonight as well for strong to severe storms. Storms tonight have and will continue to produce locally heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Do not drive on a flooded road. Gusty winds and small hail are also factors in isolated severe storm is possible.

There will still be a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon, but Wednesday will be dry! At the same time, temps will be heating back up into the 90s starting Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 10 PM

Tonight: Early strong/severe storms, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 64 - 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, but less humid. High: 88 - 92.

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few PM showers or storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

