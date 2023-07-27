Severe storms bring down trees, wires in the DMV

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the DMV until 11 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Several trees and wires are down as severe storms make their way through the DMV Thursday afternoon.

Fairfax City Police say both lanes of Main Street westbound at Fairfax Square shut down due to wires down earlier in the afternoon. All roads have since reopened.

Montgomery County reported several trees and wires down near the intersection of Dickerson Road and Martinsburg Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of the DMV until 11 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

Power Outages:

As of 6:15 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's power outage map, nearly 3,078 customers are without power. Pepco's outage map shows more than 12 customers are without power in D.C. and Maryland.

There is no word at this time on when power may be restored.

A power outage can be caused by a myriad of things but it is important to be as prepared as you possibly can, especially during severe weather. Extended power outages can impact everyone from a home to an entire community. It can cause issues with communication, prevent the use of medical devices, impact access to water and cause food to spoil while grocery stores may be closed.

Dominion Energy says residents should not connect any portable generators to a home's electrical system. Under no circumstances should you ever bring a generator into your home in order to create heat. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from gas-fueled heaters and generators can build up, resulting in injuries or even death.

Damages:

Update- Roadway is open. Thank you for your patience. @CityofFairfaxVA https://t.co/c7WQSYOiBU — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) July 27, 2023

In Loudoun County, trees blew down near the intersection of Milltown Road and Rodeffer Road.

#Loudoun is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m. this evening, July 27. ⛈️ Be #WeatherAware. Register with Alert Loudoun to receive weather alerts and emergency information: https://t.co/fyllFcGxMV@Chief600KJ https://t.co/2KemKidB1G — 𝑳𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒆 (@LoudounFire) July 27, 2023

It is important to know how to prepare and stay safe during severe weather. There are several ways you can make sure you are ready.

High winds regularly down trees and heavy branches in the DMV region, so avoid standing or walking under tree canopies.

Be supplied: Have medical equipment, medical supplies or any critical medications on hand and enough for 5-7 days.

Figure out how and where everyone will meet up with each other if you get separated.

Sign up for text alerts/weather warnings that may be offered by your locality.

Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture or anything that could cause damage.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Friday.

Metro DC has not seen an excessive heat warning since 2019.

WUSA9 will keep an eye out for any other damage reports in the region.

