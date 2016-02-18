We will continue with cool weather into the first part of the coming week.

We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for both Saturday PM and Sunday. We will see scattered showers tonight and again on Sunday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler than earlier this week with highs on Sunday staying in the 60s.

Monday will be drier, but we can't rule out the threat of some isolated shower activity south of DC.

TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Cloudy & Cooler

With Rain & Showers

LOWS: 50s

WINDS: NE - 5

SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Cloudy & Cool

With Scattered Showers

HIGHS: 65 - 70

WINDS: NNE 5 - 10

MONDAY:

Becoming Partly Cloudy & Pleasant

Isolated Showers South of DC

HIGHS: Low 70s

WINDS: NNE 10 - 15

