We will continue with cool weather into the first part of the coming week.
We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for both Saturday PM and Sunday. We will see scattered showers tonight and again on Sunday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler than earlier this week with highs on Sunday staying in the 60s.
Monday will be drier, but we can't rule out the threat of some isolated shower activity south of DC.
TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Cloudy & Cooler
With Rain & Showers
LOWS: 50s
WINDS: NE - 5
SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Cloudy & Cool
With Scattered Showers
HIGHS: 65 - 70
WINDS: NNE 5 - 10
MONDAY:
Becoming Partly Cloudy & Pleasant
Isolated Showers South of DC
HIGHS: Low 70s
WINDS: NNE 10 - 15
© 2018 WUSA