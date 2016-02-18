QUICK FORECAST:

Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with rounds of showers, storms. Locally heavy. DC timing: mainly after 2 PM. High: 88.

Thursday Night: Showers and storms early, locally heavy. Low: 75.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with more showers, t-storms. High: 86.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a stray pm showers/storms. High: 89.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yellow Weather Alert Thursday and Friday for more showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours resulting in flash flooding will be the main concern, with isolated severe storms also possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning. With a saturated ground, it won't take much at all to cause additional flash flooding of creeks, streams, and roads with poor drainage. Remember never to drive on a flooded road!

For Thursday: Showers and t-storms first work through the mountains and then progress east into the metro area as we go into the later afternoon and evening. Multiple waves of showers and storms will be possible, each bringing the threat of locally heavy rain. Below is a look at the general window of time when you can expect showers and t-storms. It will not be raining at your house the entire time, but several rounds of showers and storms are possible within the window.

Additional showers and storms impact us Friday, but it will finally be the last day of the unsettled pattern before a break! The weekend looks drier with only very isolated coverage of showers and storms each day. With fewer storms and more sun, highs will rise to around 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.73", all received in the last half of the month starting the 17th.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Flash Flood Watch. Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms with locally heavy rain. Timing in DC: after 2 PM. Some storms will may also produce gusty winds. Highs: 84 - 88. Winds: S 10 - 15.

Thursday Night: Flash Flood Watch. Showers and storms, especially early. Some may be locally heavy. Lows: 69 - 75. Winds: S 10 - 15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid with more showers and t-storms, mainly in the PM. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: SSW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: Around 90

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

Looking ahead to next week the heat is on! Highs will return to the low to mid 90s for the start of the week. Rain chances will increase once again mid-week.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA