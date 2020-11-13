Rains could send James River to highest level since 2003

News outlets report officials in Richmond were led to close two gates on the city's floodwall, the first time that has happened since 1999.

RICHMOND, Va. — Many of Virginia's rivers were swollen by heavy rain, creating the threat of flooding in some portions and prompting rescues from high water elsewhere in the state.

A forecast from the National Weather Service says the James River is expected to crest at 18.5 feet at one of Richmond's gauges on Friday.