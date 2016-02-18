QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. High: 93.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. High: 94.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After the heavy rains of the past few days, we have dried out for the remainder of the weekend into next week. Clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with just a stray PM storm and highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be day 1 of our next heat wave, which lasts through mid-week. Expect highs in the low and mid 90s with feels-like temperatures hovering around 100°.

While we'll see isolated storms Sunday through Tuesday, an approaching front will up our storm chances late Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy, patchy fog west. Lows: 66 - 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Stray PM Shower/Storm. Highs: 88 - 93.

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. Stray PM Shower/Storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA