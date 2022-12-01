Scenarios for our next round of winter weather in the DMV

A coastal storm may bring a dumping of snow to parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — Another winter storm is set to impact the Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Parts of the Washington, D.C. region may see significant snow on Sunday night as a possible Nor’easter ramps up across our region. Forecast data shows a strong area of low pressure moving across the south on Saturday and Sunday before moving toward Washington on Sunday evening and overnight.

The storm will move along or just inland from the coast, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and possibly even sleet to Washington. Several inches of snow will fall on the west and northwest side of this storm, while the warmer portion of the storm may see upwards of 2 inches of rain.

Timing and uncertainty



In general, there are two likely storm tracks for our winter storm this weekend.

The northern track, we’ll call scenario 1, takes our low pressure system right over Washington, D.C. This would keep the coldest part of the system west of the Beltway and produces heavy snow in far Western Maryland, West Virginia, and along the Shenandoah Valley south of Winchester.

This also means limited snow for metro Washington, with perhaps a brief period of light snow late Sunday afternoon and early evening, followed by a rainy night in D.C.

In scenario 1, Washington, D.C. sees moderate to heavy rain, with very little if any snow on the ground by Monday morning. The storm then clears quickly Monday morning.



In scenario 2, the southern track, our area of low pressure moves closer to the coast, allowing colder air to hang around metro Washington longer on Sunday evening. The low pressure will bring a period of snow late in the afternoon Sunday into much of the evening, followed by a changeover to rain in Washington, DC overnight.

While several inches of snow may fall in Washington, some melting would still occur in scenario 2. Additionally, heavy snow will fall across the western suburbs of D.C., including Loudoun and Frederick Counties and much of upper Montgomery County. An axis of heavy snow will probably fall along the Blue Ridge Mountains from Virginia and north into Maryland.

Scenario 2 has our storm winding down quickly on Monday, with some light snow or a rain/snow mix early on Monday morning, followed by clearing well before midday.

Both scenarios for Sunday night’s storm result in gusty winds and major impacts to the DMV.