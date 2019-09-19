WASHINGTON — We've been unusually dry since the beginning of August. We're about an inch below average in August and through the first 19 days of September, we've only had a piddly 0.11 inches recorded at Reagan National, D.C.'s official weather station.



The dry weather has taken a toll on area lawns and many trees are starting to drop leaves as a defensive measure. This way they store what little water they have for the body of the tree.

WUSA Weather



RELATED: The Washington region forecast from the WUSA 9 Weather Team

If your lawn has shown signs of stress, you might want to water. You might also want to leave it alone and not mow. Mowing adds extra stress to your lawn.



RELATED: Fall Foliage Prediction Map

Looking back at records for D.C. that started in 1872, we are currently tied with 2005 for the driest September on record. While we do have a chance for a shower/storm on Monday the Sept. 23, it's also possible that we stay dry through the end of the month.

The latest Drought Monitor shows that we are listed as first stage "Abnormally Dry" across much of the region. (This map is updated every Thursday).







As of Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 the outlook into early October calls for temperatures to be above average and for precipitation to be below.



Below are the Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlooks for the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day periods.









Below are the Climate Prediction Center's precipitation outlooks for the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day periods.







