QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and still comfortable. Low: 64.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. High: 81.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The weekend finishes on a pleasant note. Sunday starts with crisp, cool temps in the 50s and low 60s with some areas of fog near bodies of water, but otherwise sunshine. A quick warm-up into the 70s by lunch time and throughout the afternoon. The day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny overall, but not humid. Perfect for a round of golf, grilling out, or limited yard work (although the grass is still muddy from recent rains).

Temps warm back into the 80s starting Monday and will stay there through the work week. The possibility of any showers/storms remains rather low this week overall, a nice change from most of September. Tuesday a few showers/storms will be possible in the afternoon, but overall most stay dry.

While our weather does stay nice, river levels remain high this weekend after the past week's rainfall. The Potomac is in moderate flood stage from Edwards Ferry to Georgetown as of Sunday morning. From Edwards Ferry and points upstream, the river crested Saturday and is on its way down. The Georgetown Flood Gates are up, limiting the possibility of flooding there.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 71 - 77. Winds: N/S 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and still comfortable. Lows: 56 - 64. Winds: S light.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SW - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW - 10.

