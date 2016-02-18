Use extra caution if you still plan to do any grilling outside tonight, it's not recommended due to the strong wind gusts. Any brush fire that starts would spread quickly due to these conditions of the wind gusts and dry air. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM.

Lows tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night. Upper 30s will be the coldest readings tonight. Tuesday looks picture perfect with highs around 80. For the rest of the week, our weather story is the gradually warming temperatures. Highs will warm day by day. Wednesday's highs will reach 85° and by Thursday, some areas will approach 90°, feeling much more like late June.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies &

not as Cold

LOWS: 38 - 52

WINDS: WNW 5 - 10

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warmer,

just Gorgeous

HIGHS: Around 80

WINDS: W/SW - 10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly To Partly Sunny,

even Warmer but not Humid

HIGHS: Around 85

WINDS: SW - 10

