QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible. Please monitor changing weather conditions. It is not safe to cross flooded roads.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy with passing showers/storms. Low: 74.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We remain in a rather humid air mass and the threat for a few heavy rain making storms will be with us tonight through Saturday. for partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms Friday.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will have fewer storms and more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up Sunday and Labor Day Monday with highs around 90°.

DETAILED FORECAST:

A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s. Looks like the pattern persists into much of next week so look for more heat, humidity and occasional storms through Thursday.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy with passing showers/storms. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: E 5 - 10.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 82 - 88. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: SSE 5 - 10.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 87 - 92. Winds: SSE - 10.

