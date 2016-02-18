QUICK FORECAST:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with on and off showers. Flood Watch. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 83.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We'll see the steady rains from Sunday taper to showers Sunday night into Monday. A frontal boundary will lift north early Monday and that means warmer temperatures.

Temps heat back into the low 80s starting Monday with a humid air mass, morning showers and then a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Scattered afternoon storms and temps in the 80s stick with us Tuesday through Wednesday.

Late week, our weather will be highly dependent upon the track of Hurricane Florence. We could be looking at a multi-day rain and flood threat across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, but it will all depend on the track of Florence. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with on and off showers. Flood Watch. Lows: 56 - 66. Winds: ENE 10 - 20.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & scattered PM storms. High: 78 - 84. Winds: S - 10

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Next week temperatures rebound to the 80s with isolated storm chances sticking around. We are watching for impacts of Florence Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

