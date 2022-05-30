Olney neighborhood recovering after tornado swept through

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLNEY, Md. — If you drove down Queen Elizabeth Drive in Olney, Maryland now, you would likely miss most of the damage that the severe weather left behind on Friday.

But John Straton, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, says he has never lived through anything like it.

"All of the sudden my phone went off and it said, tornado warning not a hazard or something," Straton said. "Seek shelter immediately, head to basement or interior room."

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Olney with peak winds of 80 miles per hour. It was only on the ground for one minute, but it managed to damage several homes.

"When it hits so close to home, it is worrisome," Straton said.

It is estimated that between 12 to 15 trees were uprooted or snapped in the area. Residents on Toddsbury Lane reported damage to vehicles caused by branches.



On Queen Elizabeth Drive trees also caused structural damage to two houses. The owner of one of the homes, Ahmad Nassar, told WUSA9 that he had just run out of the house for coffee when he received the tornado warning on his phone.

"My wife called me and was like the trees fell on the house," Nassar said. "That's when I just turned around and I was home in less than a minute and I couldn't imagine the magnitude of what happened."

A tree came down on the family's master bedroom and back porch but more than 48-hours later, the only visible evidence of the damage from the street was a red container on the driveway that contains the chopped tree.

On Tanterra Way, the Elias-Solis Family had a similar experience when a tree smashed into the roof of their home.

"I was going to get my mom when the tree basically crashed into her room and she was just at the door frame as she was getting out," said Kenneth Elias-Solis, as crews removed the debris from the home.

On Sunday, the only debris that had not been cleaned up was a tree that had fallen over, obstructing a sidewalk a couple blocks from the homes in the tornado's pathway. Neighbors were unsure when the tree would be removed.