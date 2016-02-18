QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. High: 76.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 63.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, spotty AM drizzle. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 70s and cloudy skies thanks to a cold front that passed through the area. While it will be generally dry, a few light showers or drizzle mix in Friday night and into Saturday morning as well. Highs remain in the 70s Saturday under cloudy skies.

The unseasonable warmth returns starting Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through at least the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight Highs: 70 - 76. PM Temps: 68 - 74. Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 63.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still cool. The chance of a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Highs: 70 - 76. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm again. Highs: mid 80s. Winds: S - 10.

