NOAA calling for near-average Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their predictions Thursday for the upcoming hurricane season, starting June 1.

The outlook calls for a:

40% chance for a near-normal season

30% chance for an above-normal season

30% chance for a below-normal season

As far as how many storms we can expect, NOAA is forecasting the following:

12 - 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph +)

5 - 9 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph +)

1 - 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with 111 mph + winds)

The past three summers have called for above-average hurricane activity due to a La Nina pattern in place. However, this summer, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop which has been known to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity.

“Thanks to the Commerce Department and NOAA’s critical investments this year in scientific and technological advancements in hurricane modeling, NOAA will be able to deliver even more accurate forecasts, helping ensure communities have the information they need to prepare for and respond to the destructive economic and ecological impacts of Atlantic hurricanes,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.