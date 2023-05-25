NOAA calling for near-average Atlantic hurricane season

WASHINGTON — Forecasters for the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Climate Prediction Center have officially predicted a near-normal upcoming hurricane season. The announcement was made Thursday morning from the NOAA Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Maryland.
The outlook calls for a:
- 40% chance for a near-normal season
- 30% chance for an above-normal season
- 30% chance for a below-normal season
As far as how many storms we can expect, NOAA is forecasting the following:
- 12 - 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph +)
- 5 - 9 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph +)
- 1 - 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with 111 mph + winds)
Here is the list of names for the upcoming hurricane season which runs from June 1-Nov. 30:
The past three summers have called for above-average hurricane activity due to a La Nina pattern in place. However, this summer, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop which has been known to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity.
“Thanks to the Commerce Department and NOAA’s critical investments this year in scientific and technological advancements in hurricane modeling, NOAA will be able to deliver even more accurate forecasts, helping ensure communities have the information they need to prepare for and respond to the destructive economic and ecological impacts of Atlantic hurricanes,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.
