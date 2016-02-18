WASHINGTON -- Just an isolated shower or storm is possible until 10 PM tonight. We will clear out and cool down with lows by morning in the 60s in the suburbs. The cold front that spawned the strong strong storms will bring several days of cooler temperatures and much less humid air. Highs Wednesday through Friday will hold in the 80s with overnight lows mostly in the 60s with even some 50s in the suburbs.

The weekend into next week looks unsettled as an upper level trough will park over the area, That means highs mostly in the 80s with a threat for showers/storms starting Saturday afternoon and lingering into a good portion of next week.

We had nearly 3" of rain on Tuesday afternoon! This was the first measurable rainfall since June 27th! That was the largest rainfall at Reagan National Airport since July 28, 2017 (3.31"). National recorded 1" of rain in 11 minutes. Can you imagine 10" of snow in 11 minutes ? I can.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower or Storm,

Clearing Late & becoming Less Humid

LOWS: 64 - 72

WINDS: NW - 10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Very Warm

but not Humid

HIGHS: 85 - 89

WINDS: NW - 10

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

but not Humid yet

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: NE - 10

