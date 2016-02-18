QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 59.

Sunday Night: Turning cloudy, milder with showers/rain late. Low: 50.

Monday: Cloudy with showers/periods of rain, especially in the AM thru mid-day. High: 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible. High: 71.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday starts cold with morning lows in the 40s and even upper 30s in the burbs. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps close to 60°. More clouds build in in the evening with showers returning later Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. Both days will be Yellow Weather Alert days.

Election day will be unseasonably warm and breezy with showers/storms likely. Some of those storms could be strong. As of Sunday morning, the most "active" time period looks to be 10 AM to 3 PM Tuesday. The primary threat will be damaging winds in addition to locally heavy rain.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 55 - 60. Winds: E to SE 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold with some late showers. Lows: 45 - 52. Winds: N - 5

Monday: Cloudy with rain/showers early, drying out late. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy, warm and breezy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: S 10 - 20.

