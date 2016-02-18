QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 59.

Sunday Night: Turning cloud, milder with showers/rain late. Low: 50.

Monday: Cloudy with showers/periods of rain, especially in the AM. High: 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible in the PM. High: 71.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday starts cold with morning lows in the 40s and even upper 30s in the burbs. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps close to 60°. More clouds build in in the evening with showers returning later Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. Both days will be Yellow Weather Alert days.

Election day will be unseasonably warm and breezy with showers/storms likely. Some of those storms in the PM could be strong. Don't use the weather as an excuse not to vote!

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 55 - 60. Winds: E to SE 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold with some late showers. Lows: 44 - 52. Winds: N - 5

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy, warm and breezy with showers/storms. Some strong storms possible in the PM. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: S 10 - 20.

