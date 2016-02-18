QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're looking good for Saturday with early temps starting in the 50s and 60s, then afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. One more comfortable night before we turn hot Sunday with an isolated PM storm, especially west of the Blue Ridge.

DETAILED FORECAST:

You will notice a few more clouds Sunday and perhaps a stray storm along and west of The Blue Ridge. We turn up the heat once again next week. Highs look to be in the low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances staying fairly low until Thursday.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 68. Winds: S - 5.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot, a few PM clouds. Highs:85 - 90. Winds: S 5 - 10

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SW 5 - 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 92 - 96.

HURRICANE LANE (UPDATE: NOW A TROPICAL STORM)

Lane will get close to Oahu, but appears that it will be a glancing blow. Land will still produce 10"-30" of rain, locally 50" and that will cause some major flooding and landslides. Winds look to gust toward 50 mph which will produce some damage and power outages.

