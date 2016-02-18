WASHINGTON -- Not as cool tonight but still comfortable for July with lows mainly in the 60s. We welcome highs in the 80s Friday but there will be a few more clouds around. Humidity levels will still be comfortable Friday.

The weekend into next week will be unsettled as an upper level trough will park over the area. Saturday looks cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80 with mainly PM light rain and showers. Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday. Neither weekend day will be a washout.

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy

& Comfortable

LOWS: 61 - 71

WINDS: SE 5 - 10

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny & Warm

but Still Comfortable

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly PM Light Rain & Showers

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: NE - 10

