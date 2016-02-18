WASHINGTON -- More clouds around Friday but still nice with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will still be comfortable Friday.

The weekend into next week will be unsettled as an upper level trough will park over the area. Saturday looks cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80 with mainly evening light rain and showers. Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday. Neither weekend day will be a washout.

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny & Warm

but Still Comfortable

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

LOWS: 68 - 73

WINDS: SE - 5

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly PM Light Rain & Showers

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: NE - 10

