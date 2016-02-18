QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated shower/storm possible. Partly cloudy & pleasant. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & hot but less humid. High: 92.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & more humid. High: 93.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few showers and even a storm is possible until 10 PM tonight. After this -- we get a break from the storms for a couple of days.

Wednesday starts refreshing with morning lows from the mid 60s to low 70s. The day will be mostly sunny and hot but not humid with highs in the low 90s and a light breeze from the west. The 90s will stick with us for the remainder of the week. Humidity creeps back a bit Thursday, followed by a few more storms on Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated shower/storm possible. Partly cloudy & pleasant. Lows: 64 - 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & hot but less humid. Highs: 88 - 93.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & more humid. Stray storm in the mountains. Highs: 89 - 94.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated PM T-Storms. Highs: 90 - 95.

EXTENDED FORECAST - END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

Storm chances start to increase again at the end of the week and into the weekend as our next front arrives and stalls near the area. Highs will reach the 90s through the start of the weekend. Saturday looks nice but Sunday could be a washout.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: Around 90

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with showers & storms. Some heavy. Highs: Mid 80s

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA