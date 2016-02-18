Tuesday will be just terrific with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday looks nice as well. A cold front approaches the Metro Area Thursday triggering some PM showers and T-storms. We will monitor Thursday PM for a Yellow Weather Alert. Friday looks nice behind the front. The weekend will turn very warm again with highs well into the 80s and low 90s. Right now Mother's Day looks hot with highs around 90 but dry.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

& Pleasant

HIGHS: Around 75

WINDS: E 5 - 10

TONIGHT:

Clear

LOWS: 48 - 58

WINDS: E - 5

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

& Fantastic

HIGHS: 74 - 78

WINDS: E 5 - 10

