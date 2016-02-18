We climb to around 90° Thursday and Friday. The humidity remains in check Thursday and even Friday to some extent despite the possibility of a few late day storms. Highs Thursday and Friday are average for mid-July.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010, DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001

A cold front approaches the Metro Area Friday and lingers much of the weekend. The best chance of showers and T-storms will be Friday night with lingering showers Saturday and again on Sunday.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hot

Not too Humid

HIGHS: low 90s

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Mild

LOWS: 64 - 69

WINDS: SW 5 - 10

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hot

Showers/Storms possible at night

HIGHS: 87- 92

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

