We climb to around 90° Thursday and Friday. The humidity remains in check Thursday and even Friday to some extent despite the possibility of a few late day storms. Highs Thursday and Friday are average for mid-July.
Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010, DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record
Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965
Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001
A cold front approaches the Metro Area Friday and lingers much of the weekend. The best chance of showers and T-storms will be Friday night with lingering showers Saturday and again on Sunday.
TODAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hot
Not too Humid
HIGHS: low 90s
WINDS: SW 10 - 15
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy & Mild
LOWS: 64 - 69
WINDS: SW 5 - 10
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hot
Showers/Storms possible at night
HIGHS: 87- 92
WINDS: SW 10 - 15