We climb to near 90° once again Friday.
As a cold front approaches Friday some late day storms are possible, mainly north and west of Town. We'll have a better chance of showers Friday night. The weekend will be considerably cooler and mostly cloudy with more showers in the forecast. Right now Saturday looks more cloudy than wet with a better chance of showers and even a T-storm in the PM. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more showers. We will monitor for Yellow Weather Alerts.
RELATED: Air Quality Alert: Code orange, what it means
Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010, DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record
Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965 DCA: 90, IAD: 90
Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001
FRIDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy & Hot,
Late day Shower/Storm possible N & W
HIGHS: 86 - 91
WINDS: SW 10 - 15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
with some Showers
LOWS: 60s
WINDS: SW/NW - 10
SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy & much Cooler
with some Showers
HIGHS: 68 - 73
WINDS: N - 5
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy, Cool
With More Showers
HIGHS: 66 - 71
WINDS: N - 5