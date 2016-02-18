We climb to near 90° once again Friday.

As a cold front approaches Friday some late day storms are possible, mainly north and west of Town. We'll have a better chance of showers Friday night. The weekend will be considerably cooler and mostly cloudy with more showers in the forecast. Right now Saturday looks more cloudy than wet with a better chance of showers and even a T-storm in the PM. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more showers. We will monitor for Yellow Weather Alerts.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010, DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965 DCA: 90, IAD: 90

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy & Hot,

Late day Shower/Storm possible N & W

HIGHS: 86 - 91

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with some Showers

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW/NW - 10

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy & much Cooler

with some Showers

HIGHS: 68 - 73

WINDS: N - 5

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, Cool

With More Showers

HIGHS: 66 - 71

WINDS: N - 5

