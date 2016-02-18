Not as cool tonight but still comfortable with lows in the 60s. We climb to near 90° once again Friday. As a cold front approaches Friday some late day storms are possible, mainly north and west of Town. We'll have a better chance of showers Friday night. Right now Saturday looks more cloudy than wet with a better chance of showers and even a T-storm. We will monitor for Yellow Weather Alerts.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010, DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965 DCA: so far 88, IAD: so far 89

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy,

Breezy & Mild

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hot,

Late day Shower/Storm possible N & W

HIGHS: 85 - 90

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with some Showers

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW/NW - 10

SATURDAY:

Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

with some Showers

HIGHS: 72 - 76

WINDS: NW/SE - 10

