Warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s but still beautiful. We approach 90° Thursday and Friday. The humidity remains in check Thursday and even Friday to some extent despite the possibility of a few late day storms. Highs Thursday and Friday are average for mid-July.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001

A cold front approaches the Metro Area Friday and lingers much of the weekend. The best chance of showers and T-storms will be Friday night with lingering showers Saturday and again on Sunday.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: CODE ORANGE

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly To Partly Sunny, Breezy

even Warmer but not Humid

HIGHS: 85 - 89

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear &

Comfortable

LOWS: 58 - 66

WINDS: SW 5 - 10

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy

& Hot but not too Humid

HIGHS: Around 90

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

