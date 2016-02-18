Warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s but still beautiful. We approach 90 Thursday and Friday. The humidity remains in check Thursday and even Friday to some extent despite the possibility of a few late day storms. Highs Thursday and Friday are average for mid-July.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001

A cold front approaches the Metro Area Friday and lingers much of the weekend. The best chance of showers and T-storms will be Friday night with lingering showers Saturday and even Sunday.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: CODE ORANGE

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly To Partly Sunny, Breezy

even Warmer but not Humid

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

TONIGHT:

Clear &

Comfortable

LOWS: 50 - 60

WINDS: SW - 5

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy

& Hot but not Humid

HIGHS: 86 - 90

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

