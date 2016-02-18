QUICK FORECAST:

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers amd storms. Low: 72.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 74.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 69.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As a frontal boundary comes through the region tonight we will see some leftover showers/storms.

A northeast wind kicks in for the weekend, which keeps us socked into more cloud cover, some showers and drizzle. Temps will be significantly cooler only in the low 70s Saturday and perhaps staying in the 60s Sunday.

We're also tracking Hurricane Florence, which is out in the open Atlantic but something to watch into next week. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday Night: Cloudy with leftover showers amd storms. Low: 66 - 74. Winds: NE 5 - 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with light rain, showers, drizzle. Highs: 68 - 76, falling in the PM. Winds: NE - 10.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with more showers and periods of rain. Highs: 62 - 69. Winds: NE 10 - 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Next week temperatures rebound to the 80s with isolated storm chances sticking around. We are watching for impacts of Florence Thursday into Friday.

