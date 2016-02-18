QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold, shower possible. Low: 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. High: 61.

Monday: An early pre-dawn shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 59.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday is the better of the two weekend days. Sunday morning looks dry and chilly for the Marine Corps Marathon with temps in the 50s. Although some showers are possible in the mountains, the metro area will be dry. Partly sunny skies become mostly cloudy later in the day with highs back near 60°.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cold, a shower possible in the mountains. Lows: 40s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: WSW - 10.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs: Low to Mid 60s.

