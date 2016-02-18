QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, partly sunny in some areas, with comfortable temps. High: 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 68.

Sunday: Morning clouds, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. High: 85.

Monday: Patchy AM Fog. Becoming partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 84.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Saturday afternoon skies stay mostly cloudy overall, but in a few areas the clouds will thin out to partly sunny skies, mainly in the mountains. Temps will be comfortable and not too warm in the 70s.

Overnight, clouds stick with us with areas of fog. The unseasonable warmth returns again Sunday afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through at least the middle of next week. 80s stay in the forecast for the coming week. By Thursday, we may see an increase in rain chances with a possible tropical connection....

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Turning partly sunny in the mountains. Highs: 72 - 79. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows: 60 - 68. Winds: S - 5.

Sunday: Morning clouds, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: S - 5.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm with a stray PM shower. High 81 - 86. Winds: S 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Warm air will win in the extended forecast. Next week high pressure will stick around allowing warmer conditions through mid-week. Late week we'll track some tropical moisture and a cold front in, which will bring an increased threat of some showers & t-storms. By next weekend (10/13 - 10/14), a cool-down may finally be on its way.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA