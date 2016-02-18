QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Mainly PM showers/storm, some heavy/severe

Saturday: Partly cloudy . High: 87. Isolated showers/storms south of DC.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 86. PM showers/storms, mainly south & west of DC

DETAILED FORECAST:

Muggy tonight with a slight chance of a passing shower with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. As a cold front approaches Friday, shower and storm chances increase in the afternoon. A Yellow Weather Alert is up for Friday. Some storms may produce heavy rain, hail and strong winds. The critical time Friday is 5 PM to 10 PM. There could be some showers and storms as concert goers head to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert Friday evening.

As our cold front stalls to the south Saturday, most of the rain should stay there during the day. The areas most likely to see showers Saturday are Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Dale City and surrounding areas south of DC. The beaches will still see some showers Saturday as well.

Sunday looks similar with most of the showers and storms south and west of DC

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and muggy with a passing shower. Lows: 68 - 74.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A chance for showers and storms. Some storms may become strong and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Critical time 5 PM - 10 PM. Highs 88 - 92.

Friday night: Showers and storms ending before midnight. Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Lows: 64 - 74.

WEEKEND:

Not a washout but shower chances linger, especially south and west of DC.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warm. Most showers will stay south. Highs 84 - 89.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly cloudy. Showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly south & west of DC. Highs: 82 - 86.

