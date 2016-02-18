Another active weather night on Tuesday as storms produced widespread flooding in the Frederick area. The storms also produced hail as large as 2.5"!

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert through Friday. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.

OVERNIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

More Showers & T-Storms,

with heavy downpours

LOWS: 62 - 72

WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

with Showers & PM T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: E - 10

THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

with more Showers & T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 70 - 75

WINDS: S/NE - 10

