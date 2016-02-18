QUICK FORECAST:

Flash Flood Watch west of DC until 6 PM Thursday.

Thursday: Mainly PM Showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Friday: Mainly PM Showers/storms. Highs: 82 - 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yellow Weather Alert Thursday and Friday for more showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours resulting in flash flooding will be the main concern, with isolated severe weather.

The weekend looks drier with only very isolated coverage. With fewer storms and more sun, highs will rise to around 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.73", all received in the last half of the month starting the 17th.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly tto mostly cloudy and humid with more PM showers and storms, some strong to severe. Highs: 84 - 88. Winds: S to NW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with mainly PM showers and T-storms. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: SSW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: Around 90

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray PM shower/storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

