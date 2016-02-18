Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be fantastic with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Date night looks pleasant as well with only a slight chance of a late shower.

The weekend will be a 50-50 split. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near, if not over 90° with some PM storms possible as well. The front plays cat and mouse with us all weekend oscillating slightly from north to south and south to north, so showers and thunderstorms become a factor, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures for Mother's Day will still be hot with highs 85° - 90°.

Mother's Day will be hot with some showers and T-storms, mainly north of town and far from a washout.

OVERNIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

& Mild

LOWS: 56 - 66

WINDS: NW - 10

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Pleasant,

Stray Mountain Shower

HIGHS: Around 80

WINDS: NW/E 5 - 10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Mild,

Late Shower possible

LOWS: 58 - 66

WINDS: SE/SW - 10

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Hot with

Showers & T-storms possible, Mainly North

HIGHS: Around 90

WINDS: SW - 10

