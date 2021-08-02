More snow possible Wednesday night into Thursday/Friday

We still don't know if we'll have all snow in D.C. or a wintry mix.

WASHINGTON — Don't look now, but we have another threat for wintry weather across the DMV starting late Wednesday to Wednesday night that could last into Friday morning.



Here's what we know so far:

Storm is likely Wednesday night into Friday morning

Significant snow is possible

Could be a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, especially south of D.C.

Either way, delays and cancellations appear likely Thursday and Friday



As for the Wednesday night into Friday morning storm, both the GFS (American) and the ECMWF (European) models bring a wintry system across the DMV starting late Wednesday into Wednesday night and lasting into Friday morning. This actually looks like two areas of low pressure coming through back to back.

The big difference is that the GFS has a slightly warmer solution so that brings snow, sleet and freezing rain while the European is colder and plain snow for most.

TRACKING SNOW POTENTIAL:

The GFS model is the warmer solution with much more mixing of freezing rain and rain around D.C. while keeping areas toward the Pennsylvania state line as snow.

The European model is a colder and snowier solution and generates far larger amounts of snow.

A few other models were trending colder, so the European snow potential seems more likely, but we are a few days out, so realize that these numbers will change.





GFS MODEL OUTPUT

EUROPEAN MODEL OUTPUT

While the week is starting on a quiet note, we're in an active pattern and there's even another possible storm Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll monitor that as it gets closer.



