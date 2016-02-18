Yellow Weather Alert Sunday as we track more additional scattered showers but the day won't be a washout. Showers increase in the morning across the mountains, and then across the metro in the afternoon through the early evening. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s in the afternoon with skies staying mainly cloudy.

Monday will be drier, but we can't rule out the threat of some isolated shower activity south and west of DC. The bigger story into the work week is the quieter stretch of weather with a gradual warming trend. The week begins with seasonably mild temps in the low 70s, then they'll gradually warm into the 80s to finish up the week. Next weekend could turn very warm again with highs well into the 80s.

SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Cloudy & Cool

With Scattered Showers

Metro: Wettest In The PM

HIGHS: 65 - 70

WINDS: NNE 5 - 10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Showers Early

LOWS: 50s

WINDS: NE - 5

MONDAY:

Becoming Partly Cloudy & Pleasant

Isolated Showers South & West of DC

HIGHS: Low 70s

WINDS: NNE 10 - 15

TUESDAY:

Partly To Mostly Sunny

And Pleasant

HIGHS: 70 - 75

WINDS: E 5 - 10

