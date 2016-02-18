QUICK FORECAST:

Tracking more showers & storms Saturday with locally heavy rain. Pay attention to flood warnings and do not drive on a flooded road.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. Some heavy. High: 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers/storms. Low: 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A stalled front and high humidity in the area leave DC in an unsettled pattern to kick off the holiday weekend with more scattered showers & t-storms throughout Saturday. The day will not be a washout, but we are tracking some showers and storms both in the morning and again in the later hours of the day. Storms will contain locally heavy rain, which could lead to additional flooding. Do not drive on a flooded road and pay attention to flood warnings. Saturday is not a washout, but out of the 3 holiday weekend days, we'll be tracking the most storms today.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will have fewer storms and more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up Sunday and Labor Day Monday with highs around 90°.

Looks like the pattern persists into much of next week so look for more heat, humidity and occasional storms through Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 82 - 88. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers/storms. Lows: 68 - 75. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: SSE 5 - 10.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 87 - 92. Winds: SSE - 10.

