QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: AM light rain tapers to lingering PM showers, breezy and cool. High: 56.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold, shower possible. Low: 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. High: 61.

Monday: An early pre-dawn shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 59.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The weekend starts wet. A fall nor'easter brings us rain and breezy winds through Saturday. Light rain continues Saturday morning, with showers lingering and mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Rain totals will be around 1", with isolated amounts up to 2". This nor'easter is the remnants of hurricane Willa that hit the Mexican coast Tuesday night.

Plan on showers lingering for tailgates Saturday morning for both Howard University and University of Maryland, with scattered showers lingering in the afternoon. Temps today will struggle to warm above the mid 60s, so dress warm for those tailgates and games.

Sunday is the better of the two weekend days. Sunday morning looks dry and chilly for the Marine Corps Marathon with temps in the 50s. Although some showers are possible in the mountains, the metro area will be dry. Partly sunny skies become mostly cloudy later in the day with highs back near 60°.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday: AM rain tapers to PM showers. Breezy & Cool. Highs: 53 - 58. Winds: NNE/NW 10 - 20.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cold, shower possible. Lows: 40s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: WSW - 10.

Monday: An early AM Shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs: Low to mid 60s.

