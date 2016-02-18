QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Showers/storms ending & still muggy. Low: 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy with some showers & storms. High: 88.

Thursday: Sunny & Beautiful, Low humidity. High: 82.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will finally clear the Metro Area Wednesday ushering in some cooler, Canadian air. The intensity and coverage of Wednesday showers does not warrant a Yellow Weather Alert. It will be breezy and turning less humid Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much cooler Wednesday night with lows in the 60s.

Behind the front Thursday through the start of the weekend, afternoons will be warm and sunny but not humid and overnights will be cool and crisp. Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening! The heat builds back over the weekend and the humidity slowly creeps back up as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 PM

Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms, some heavy/strong. Temps: 70s - Low 80s. Winds: SE - 10

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & muggy with showers/storms early, some strong/heavy. Temps: 68 - 74.

Wednesday: Becoming Partly sunny, breezy and warm, some showers & t-storms. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Sunny & Beautiful, Low humidity. High: 78 - 83.

Friday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. Not humid. High: 79 - 84.

