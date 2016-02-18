QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy & cooler. Low: 69.

Thursday: Partly sunny & still pleasant. Stray shower. High: 82.

Friday: Partly sunny & warm, PM showers/storm possible. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

More clouds Thursday as we have an easterly flow with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s but still nice.

Shower & storm chances begin to increase Friday and into the weekend. The weekend will start warm on Saturday, but a northeast wind cools us down Sunday along with some showers and maybe some rain.

River levels are running higher than normal after the early week heavy rains, so some flooding is possible Wednesday and even Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Fall starts this Saturday at 9:54 PM.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: NE - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny but still pleasant. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny & warm, PM shower/T-storm possible. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SE to S - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with mainly pm scattered showers & storms. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: N 5 - 10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Some passing light rain, showers and/or drizzle. Highs: Mid 70s. Winds: NE - 10.

