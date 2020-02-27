WASHINGTON — Get ready for a nice show from the Moon and Venus on Thursday evening. They'll be in the western sky for a few hours and while it will be cold, viewing conditions look to be good to excellent.
The moon is in the waxing crescent stage and will be about 15% illuminated tonight. Sunset on Thursday, the 27th of February, is at 5:57 p.m. (D.C. time). The Moon sets at 9:07 p.m. and Venus sets at 9:38 p.m.. So, that gives about 3 hours of good viewing.
Just look to the west (where the sun sets) and you should have no problems seeing the Moon and Venus. Just bundle up if you'll be outside as wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.
