TIMELINE: Here's when the DMV will see strong thunderstorms Monday

Storms may become severe Monday afternoon and evening in the DMV.

WASHINGTON — A summertime cold front will spark off thunderstorms in the DMV Monday afternoon. Some of the storms may be severe, bringing impacts to our region, especially to outdoor holiday plans.

The front arrives this afternoon, with thunderstorms forecasted to develop after midday. Most areas will see rain, however not all parts of the D.C. region will get severe weather.

Storms will clear away overnight, leaving us with a generally nice and dry Fourth of July.

Before 2 p.m. Monday



Expect clouds and isolated showers/sprinkles in the morning. Clouds will break up around midday with mainly dry skies. Expect hot and humid conditions.



2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday



Thunderstorms will form, mainly around or just east of the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. A couple of storms may pulse up bringing damaging winds to isolated locations.



4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday



Storms will become more numerous as they move in and through metro Washington. Areas south and east of D.C. will be impacted too. Watch for strong thunderstorms, some with high and possibly damaging winds. Additionally, there will be an isolated tornado and hail threat in this period. Downpours are possible, however widespread flooding is unlikely.