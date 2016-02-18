QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Clear & Chilly. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant. High: 68.

Tuesday Night: Clear, Breezy & Colder. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly. High: 59.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a chilly start, Tuesday will be mild and pleasant. Under a mostly sunny sky, temps will climb into the mid and upper 60s. This is very seasonable for this time of year.

Late Tuesday, the next cold front arrives. It will not bring a threat of rain with it, but it will bring our next punch of colder air. You'll notice the winds picking up on Tuesday, but temps still make it into the upper 60s. Wednesday is breezy and much cooler. Thursday and Friday mornings are even colder with lows in the 30s.

We're tracking a potential nor'easter for the weekend with periods of rain and gusty winds likely.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday Night: Clear & Chilly. Lows: 39 - 49. Winds: SW - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: WSW/NW 10 - 20.

Tuesday Night: Clear, Breezy & Colder. Lows: 38 - 46. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant but Chilly. Highs: 51 - 56. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: THIS WEEKEND

The remnants of Hurricane Willa pulled into a developing low in the Gulf Of Mexico, which later works up the east coast. The Mid-Atlantic and DC will impacted by a potential nor'easter with periods of rain and gusty winds. CLICK HERE to read more about Hurricane Willa.

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, rain developing by night. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain & gusty winds. Chilly. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more showers possible. Highs: Low 50s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA