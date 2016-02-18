Lows Monday morning will be in the 40s Downtown but 30s in the 'burbs with some frost possible if the winds get light enough.

Monday will still be breezy with highs in the 60s to around 70°.

We'll see an extended period of warm weather next week as 80s return starting Tuesday. We enter the month of May Tuesday but it will feel like June by Wednesday.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Milder

HIGHS: 66 - 72

WINDS: NW 10 - 20

TONIGHT:

Clear and Cold

LOWS: 44 - 50

WINDS: NW 5 - 10

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Gorgeous!

HIGHS: 77- 82

WINDS: SW - 10

