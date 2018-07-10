WASHINGTON (WUSA) --

LATEST UPDATE - WEDNESDAY 2 PM UPDATE

Michael has make landfall just NW of Mexico Beach, FL with winds of 155 mph and gusts to 175 mph. Tyndall Air Force Base recorded a wind gust of 128 mph. The storm is moving inland now, but because it is moving quickly, it will uphold the hurricane and tropical storm force wind gusts well inland.

Catastrophic damage will result from the significant impact near landfall along the Florida Panhandle to the Big Bend. There will be a significant threat along the coast of hurricane force winds, storm surge that could be exceed 8 to 12 feet in some locations, rains totaling 4" - 8" with local amounts up to 12", and isolated tornadoes. Those tropical storm effects will extend inland across southern Georgia and into south Carolina -- the storm will pick up speed as it's carried at the tail end of a cold front.

For DC, although the current track keeps the center of Michael southeast of our area, it will still influence our weather. Scroll down to see impacts.

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL

In the Washington DC region we are expecting a plume of deep tropical moisture associated with Michael to enhance our threat of rain, showers & t-storms Thursday ahead of a cold front. The center of Michael will pass southeast of our area, keeping the highest rain threat, severe weather potential, and highest wind potential away from our area.

DC TIMING

Below is the Futurecast showing timing of showers & storms as Michael tracks northward. Note the wettest time frame will be Thursday night for the DC area, with showers clearing southern Maryland by Friday afternoon. App users click here.

DC RAIN AMOUNTS:

The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea. As of Tuesday, around 1" of rain looks likely across most of the metro area. Higher amounts of 2" to locally 3" or more will be possible across southern Maryland, closer to the center of Michael's path. CLICK HERE for a look at the Local Weather Forecast.

COASTAL THREATS:

The Florida panhandle will get hit with the highest impacts, including the Emerald Coast and Apalachicola, the Big Bend and up through the state capitol of Tallahassee. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours that lead to flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes.

This storm will be different from the most recent Hurricane Florence, in that it will continue moving as it makes landfall and limit catastrophic rain potential, however, some rain totals near landfall could still near or exceed one foot or 12". Storm surge projections are in excess of 8 to 12 feet. That's water rise above normal sea level -- and is extremely dangerous.

