LATEST UPDATE - WEDNESDAY AM UPDATE

Michael is now a major hurricane with max sustained winds of 130 mph and gusts to 155 mph. Hurricane force winds extend 45 miles outside the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outwards 175 miles. The storm is about 200 miles SSW of Apalachicola and moving north at 12 mph.

Landfall is imminent on the Florida Panhandle coast Wednesday afternoon. Significant impacts are expected near landfall along the Florida Panhandle to the Big Bend. There will be a significant threat along the coast of hurricane force winds, storm surge that could be exceed 6 to 12 feet in some locations, rains totaling 4" - 8" with local amounts up to 12", and isolated tornadoes. Those tropical storm effects will extend inland across southern Georgia and into south Carolina -- the storm will pick up speed as it's carried at the tail end of a cold front.

For DC, although the current track keeps the center of Michael southeast of our area, it will still influence our weather. Scroll down to see impacts.

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL

In the Washington DC region we are expecting a plume of deep tropical moisture associated with Michael to enhance our threat of rain, showers & t-storms Thursday ahead of a cold front. The center of Michael will pass southeast of our area, keeping the highest rain threat, severe weather potential, and highest wind potential away from our area.

DC TIMING

Below is the Futurecast showing timing of showers & storms as Michael tracks northward. Note the wettest time frame will be Thursday night for the DC area, with showers clearing southern Maryland by Friday afternoon. App users click here.

DC RAIN AMOUNTS:

The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea. As of Tuesday, around 1" of rain looks likely across most of the metro area. Higher amounts of 2" to locally 3" will be possible across southern Maryland, closer to the center of Michael's path. CLICK HERE for a look at the Local Weather Forecast.

COASTAL THREATS:

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north, crossing through the Gulf Of Mexico before a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday afternoon. With this track, the Florida panhandle would get the highest impacts, including the Emerald Coast and Apalachicola, the Big Bend and up through the state capitol of Tallahassee. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours that lead to flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes.

This storm will be different from the most recent Hurricane Florence, in that it will continue moving as it makes landfall and limit catastrophic rain potential, however, some rain totals near landfall could still near or exceed one foot or 12". Storm surge projections are in excess of 8 to 12 feet. That's water rise above normal sea level -- and is extremely dangerous.

