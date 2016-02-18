QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing. Low: 72.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers & T-storms, becoming locally heavy in the PM. High: 79.

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy at times and much cooler. High: 70.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday will be an active weather day as a front slides in from the west, and enhanced tropical moisture from Michael works into the region. The heaviest rain and highest wind threats from Hurricane Michael stay east of our area, but we will still get some showers & rain. The heaviest axis of rain will hit the northern Neck, Southern Maryland and the DelMarVa where 2" - 4" of rain is likely from Michael. Right now it looks like an inch or less in the Metro Area.

After 3 PM Thursday, pockets of heavy rain will start to work their way into the area. Thursday night after 8 PM is the prime time to get heavier rain associated with the moisture from what is left over from Michael. especially south and east of DC, such as Ocean City, Cambridge, Salisbury, Tappahannock and Norfolk. Winds pick up after midnight Friday with gusts around 30 mph possible in Town but to 50 mph in the southern Bay and up to 60 mph on the DelMarVa.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: S - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with rain & T-storms, heavy late. Highs: 76 - 81. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday Night: Rain & storms likely, locally heavy rain likely, especially over southern MD ending before dawn. Temps: 70s & falling to 52 - 60. Winds: SW -> NW 15 - 30 +

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy at times and much cooler. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: NW 15 - 30 +.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

The rain and showers will clear pre-dawn Friday and bring in a much cooler weekend with fall-like temps! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October! There will be a threat a few showers on Saturday and some afternoon showers on Sunday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool with a passing shower . Morning Lows: 45 - 53. Highs: 60 - 65.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Morning Lows: 40 - 49. Highs: 64 - 69.

