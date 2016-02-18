QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. High: 84.

Tuesday Night: Returning to Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 70.

Wednesday: AM Fog. Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of a shower late. High: 84.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain & t-storms. High: 79.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The warm, mostly dry stretch lasts through the middle of the week. Mornings begin with more clouds and patchy fog, which erodes away to more sunshine in the afternoons. Highs in the low to mid 80s stay in the forecast through Wednesday. A stray shower is possible each afternoon, but most stay dry.

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front slides in from the west, and enhanced tropical moisture from Michael works into the region. The heaviest rain and highest wind threats from Hurricane Michael stay east of our area, but we will still get some showers & rain. Click for more on the tropical threat.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSE - 10.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Stray shower/drizzle. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: SE Light.

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Turning partly sunny, still warm & humid. Some showers developing by Wednesday night. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with rain & T-storms. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: S 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

The rain and showers will clear early Friday and bring in a much cooler weekend with fall-like temps! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October!

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool. Morning Lows: 45 - 53. Highs: 58 - 63.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Morning Lows: 40 - 49. Highs: 64 - 69.

